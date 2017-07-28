Home World

Ballistic missile fired from North Korea lands in sea off Japan 

The Pentagon said North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Friday, just weeks after they tested first intercontinental ballistic missile.

Published: 28th July 2017 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2017 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Friday, according to the Pentagon (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO:  North Korea fired a ballistic missile Friday night which landed in the ocean off Japan, Japanese officials said.

"I have received information that North Korea once again conducted a missile firing," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. "We will immediately analyse information and do our utmost to protect the safety of the Japanese people."

Abe said he has called a meeting of the National Security Council.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the missile flew for about 45 minutes and landed off the Japanese coast in waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK said the coast guard issued safety warnings to aircraft and ships.

In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, confirmed that a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea had been detected.

"We are assessing and will have more information soon," he said.

