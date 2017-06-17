Home World

Twitter briefly suspends Al-Jazeera Arabic amid Qatar rift

Al-Jazeera Arabic account described the move as part of an "organised campaign" targeting it. Al-Jazeera has said it has come under cyberattack as well amid the diplomatic crisis.

By Associated Press

DUBAI: Social media platform Twitter briefly suspended the account of Al-Jazeera Arabic amid a wider diplomatic dispute between Qatar and Arab nations.

Twitter later reinstated the account on Saturday, a move that comes after Arab nations have blocked websites and broadcasts by Doha-based Al-Jazeera.

San Francisco-based Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Among its top investors is Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a member of the kingdom's royal family.

Saudi Arabia has led other Arab nations in cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar on June 5 over allegations the nation supports extremists. Qatar long has denied that.

