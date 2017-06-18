Home World

26 injured as Chinese flight hits turbulence in China

Flight MU744, departing from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, was about to land in Kunming Changshui International Airport in Yunnan province, when it was hit by turbulence.

Published: 18th June 2017 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2017 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BEIJING: A China Eastern Airlines flight from Paris to Kunming Changshui International Airport was today hit by turbulence during landing, injuring 26 people.

Flight MU744, departing from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, was about to land in Kunming Changshui International Airport in Yunnan province, when it was hit by turbulence, the China Eastern Airlines said in its Weibo account.

The injured are being treated in two hospitals in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province after the plane landed safely at 8:50 am today, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Twenty six people were injured, including four with severe injuries, suffered from bone fractures, scalp lacerations, soft tissue injuries and other light wounds, due to baggage falling or crushing on overhead bins, according to the hospitals.

"We felt strong turbulence twice and minor turbulence three times. The process lasted about 10 minutes," said a passenger surnamed Zhang, who suffered a minor injury and is receiving treatment at Yunnan First People's Hospital.

A number of passengers were thrown from their seats and some were hurt by falling luggage, causing bone fractures, scalp lacerations, soft tissue injuries and other light wounds, according to the passengers and hospitals.

"We applauded when the plane landed safely. We feel lucky the plane did not crash," said another injured passenger.

None of the injured are in critical condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Chinese fkight turbulence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp