Home World

London Grenfell Tower​ fire: Some victims may never be identified

The Scotland Yard had said at least 79 people have been presumed dead in the Grenfell Tower blaze.

Published: 21st June 2017 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2017 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Emergency services workers take part in a minute's silence in front of Grenfell Tower in London, Monday, June 19, 2017. Tens of people died when a fire engulfed the high-rise apartment block in west London last week. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

By PTI

LONDON: The identities of the 79 people who died in the massive fire that engulfed a 24-storey residential tower block in west London may never be known as they could be living in flats sublet without permission by the original tenants, according to a lawyer.     

Victoria Vasey, director of North Kensington Law Centre, was quoted as saying by The Guardian that others who survived the blaze were reluctant to seek help from the authorities because they feared being detained over their unresolved immigration status.     

A further problem for survivors, Vasey said, was that those sent by the Kensington and Chelsea authority to hotels for emergency accommodation last week were all informed they would have to leave by yesterday, the report said.     

"It affected scores of people, but they have now been reassured and allowed to stay where they are," she said.     

The problem of identifying victims, Vasey added, was being complicated by the fact that "a lot of people were irregular in their tenancies and some were subletting. Some of them were illegal subtenancies," it said.     

Those who died may not be those recorded as the official tenants of a flat.     

Vasey welcomed the large number of lawyers who had volunteered to help provide free legal advice.     

Daily legal clinics have been set up to advise displaced tenants on housing problems.     

"Many people were concerned about their immigration status," Vasey said.     

"Some were in the middle of applications [to be naturalised] and have lost all their papers. We are offering support to them. Some of the people feel they can't seek help because they are terrified they will be carted off to immigration detention. It's a big problem," she said.     

While survivors may, at a later stage, consider bringing compensation claims or seek other ways to obtain justice, Vasey said, families are at the moment focused on more immediate needs.     

Vasey wrote to the Home Office on Friday calling on officials to provide emergency help for those who have lost all their documents.     

The Scotland Yard had said at least 79 people have been presumed dead in the Grenfell Tower blaze.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
London fire Grenfell Tower blaze

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp