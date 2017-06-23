NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight said the aim of his upcoming visit to the US was building of a "forward-looking vision" for the bilateral partnership and further consolidate the robust and wide-ranging ties.

Modi, who will be meeting President Donald Trump for the first time on June 26 in Washington, said he looked forward to the opportunity to have an in-depth exchange of views.

Along with the US, he will be travelling to Portugal and the Netherlands during the four-day visit beginning tomorrow.

"My USA visit is aimed at deepening ties between our nations. Strong India-USA ties benefit our nations & the world," he tweeted.

In a statement posted on the Facebook, Modi said his two-day visit to Washington from June 25 was at the invitation of Trump.

"President Trump and I have spoken on telephone prior to this. Our conversations have touched upon our common intent to take forward our productive all round engagement for the mutual benefit of our people," he said.

"I look forward to this opportunity to have an in-depth exchange of views on further consolidating the robust and wide-ranging partnership between India and the United States," the prime minister said.

He noted that India's partnership with the US is multilayered and diverse, supported by not just governments but all the stakeholders on both sides.

"I look forward to building a forward-looking vision for our partnership with the new Administration in the United States under President Trump," he added.

Apart from official meetings with Trump and his cabinet colleagues, Modi will be meeting some prominent American CEOs.

Like in the past, he will also be interacting with the Indian diaspora.

In the first leg of the tour, Modi will pay a working visit tomorrow to Portugal where he will have talks with Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

"Building on our recent discussions, we will review the progress of various joint initiatives and decisions," he said about his upcoming meeting with Costa.

"We will also discuss ways to further enhance the bilateral engagement, especially in the areas of economic cooperation, science & technology, space collaboration and people to people ties," the prime minister added.

He said the two leaders will deliberate on means to intensify the bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism and on other international issues of mutual interest.

"I also see significant potential for deepening bilateral trade and investment ties," he said.

He will be interacting with the Indian Community in Portugal during the visit.

After the US visit, Modi will travel to the Netherlands on June 27 where he will have an official meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and call on King WillemAlexander and meet Queen Maxima.

This year, the two countries are celebrating 70 years of the establishment of Indo-Dutch diplomatic relations.

"I look forward to meeting Prime Minister Rutte and reviewing our bilateral relations. I would be exchanging views with PM Rutte on important global issues including counterterrorism and climate change," he said.

Economic relations form the core of the bilateral relations and the Netherlands is India's 6th largest trading partner in the EU and 5th largest investment partner globally.

"The Dutch expertise in areas such as water and waste management, agriculture and food processing, renewable energy and ports and shipping, matches with our development needs," the prime minister said.

"Indo-Dutch economic engagement is a win-win proposition," he said, adding he would be discussing with Rutte as to how the two sides should work to further harness the synergies.

He said he will also be meeting with CEOs of major Dutch companies and encourage them to join the Indian growth story.

"There are strong people-to-people relations between the two countries with the presence of second largest Indian diaspora in Europe in the Netherlands. I look forward to engaging with the Indian community in the Netherlands," he added.