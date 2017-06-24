Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, right, speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a joint statement at the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday June 24, 2017.(AP)

LISBON: India and Portugal today announced a four million euros joint fund to bolster research in science and technology as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-depth talks with his Portuguese counterpart on cooperation in areas like counter-terrorism, space and climate studies.

In a joint address to the media after the signing of 11 bilateral agreements, Modi and his counterpart Antonio Costa said the two countries have made substantial progress in their relations in the past six months.

The agreements signed included cooperation in outer space, double taxation avoidance, nano technology, improving cultural ties, youth and sports, higher education and scientific research, and Portugal-India business hub and Indian Chamber of Commerce.

"We held wide-ranging discussions today. The Portuguese economic rebound and strong Indian growth offer excellent opportunities for us to grow together," Modi, the first India prime minister in Portugal on a bilateral visit, said.

Speaking on bilateral collaboration in cutting-edge technology, Modi also announced the setting up of a joint science and technology fund of four million euros.

"Our economic ties continue to follow an upward trajectory, and we can do more for the flow of goods, services, capital and human resources," he said.

"We are also determined to deepen our cooperation against terrorism and violent extremism," he said and thanked Lisbon for its "consistent support" for India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council and multilateral export control regimes.