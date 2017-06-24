Pakistani police officers examine the site of an explosion in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, June 23, 2017. A powerful bomb went off near the office of the provincial police chief in southwest Pakistan on Friday, causing casualties, police said. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan today launched a countrywide intelligence-led military operation against militants after three terror attacks killed at least 42 people and injured more than 100.

Pakistani Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said that security has been tightened across the country.

"Special Intelligence-Based Operation (IBOs) and search operations (were) launched in coordination with intelligence and other Law Enforcement Agencies," he said.

He also quoted army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying that "enemy (was) trying to mar festive mood of nation through such coward acts".

Bajwa said that the enemy would "fail against resilience of Pakistan".

The triple terror attack on the 27th day of Ramadan has been condemned widely, as the day is considered as sacred for the Muslims.

Twin blasts tore through a market crowded with Eid shoppers in a mainly Shia town, a suicide bomber blew up his explosives-laden car and militants opened fire on police in separate attacks in Pakistan's three major cities today, killing 42 people and wounding 121 others.