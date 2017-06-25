NEW YORK: United States President Donald Trump has accused former president Barack Obama of not taking an action against Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections, suggesting that they were trying to help Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The FBI is investigating into the alleged meddling by Russia in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Kremlin and Trump’s campaign.

"Well I just heard today for the first time that Obama knew about Russia a long time before the election, and he did nothing about it," Trump said, in an excerpt of his interview on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" released on Friday.

"But nobody wants to talk about that," he added.

Questioning Obama's inaction, Trump said, "Obama didn't do enough to address the situation."



"The CIA gave him information on Russia a long time before they even -- before the election. And I hardly see it. It's an amazing thing. To me, in other words, the question is, if he had the information, why didn't he do something about it? He should have done something about it. But you don't read that. It's quite sad," he added.

Trump had earlier tweeted asking Obama the same question.



This comes a day after a Washington Post report detailed how the Obama administration's approach to take an action against the Russian Government for its attempt to meddle with and influence the Presidential campaign was slow and cautious and how it helped the bid to politically damage Hillary Clinton and swing the election in Trump's favour.

Trump has, since the beginning, denied any coordination with Russian officials and has called the investigation a "witch hunt" to hamper the work of his administration even as an investigation into a possible collusion between his campaign and Moscow, and Russia's role in the elections continues.