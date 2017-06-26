DUBAI: A six-year-old Indian boy was found dead in an uncovered manhole on the eve of Eid in Qatar, a media report said today.

Izan Ahmed Basheer, a student of the Ideal Indian School, had gone to dine at a restaurant along with his parents in Wukair area on Saturday evening.

After the family finished their meals, they found him missing, Gulf Times reported.

A search was launched by the boy's relatives and a complaint was registered with the Wakra police.

Yesterday, his body was found in the manhole in the immediate vicinity of the restaurant, the report said.

Izan's family hails from Kerala's Kozhikode district.

The child's tragic death, which occurred on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, has saddened the expatriate community.