WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House for 20-minutes between 3.50 p.m. and 4.10 p.m. (EST) (that is tentatively between 1.20 a.m. and 1.40 a.m.IST on Tuesday June 27).



As per an official advisory, this 20-minute meeting will be followed by an hour-long delegation-level talks between the two sides from 4.10 p.m. to 5.10 p.m. (EST) (i.e. 1.40 a.m. and 2.40 a.m. IST on Tuesday June 27)in the Cabinet Room of the White House.

The two leaders will then proceed to the Rose Garden to deliver joint opening statements to the media between 5.10 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. (EST) (i.e. 2.40 a.m. and 3 a.m. IST on Tuesday June 27).

Following the joint opening statements to the media, both leaders and their respective delegations will attend a cocktail reception hosted by Vice President Mike Pence on the State Floor of the White House between 5.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. (EST) (i.e. 3 a.m. and 3.30 a.m. IST on Tuesday June 27).

This will be followed by a dinner hosted by President Trump for the Indian Prime Minister and his delegation at the same venue (State Floor) between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (EST) (i.e. 3.30 a.m. to 5.30 a.m. IST on Tuesday June 27).

After the dinner, Prime Minister Modi will leave for his hotel.