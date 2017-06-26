WASHINGTON: Ways to enhance cooperation between the US and India in counter-terrorism were today discussed as two top Trump Administration officials met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defence James Mattis met Modi just ahead of the Prime Minister's first meeting with President Donald Trump, setting the tone for the Summit-level discussions.

During the meeting with Tillerson which covered strategic areas and economic cooperation, Modi defined the Indo-US ties as the "defining partnership" and said it has a global importance.

The Prime Minister said the whole world was looking at the partnership, according to External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay. He expressed India's desire to work with the US for promoting the partnership, said Baglay while briefing the media on these meetings.

Referring to terrorism, Modi said it was posing a challenge to both the countries.

Modi and Tillerson discussed how the two countries can cooperate in countering the challenge, Baglay said, adding they deliberated on the broad direction in this context. The Prime Minister emphasised that India wants good relations with all countries, including its neighbours. He said India wants its neighbours to progress like India under his mantra of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas' (cooperation of all, development of all), the spokesman said.

The issue of terrorism figured in Modi's meeting with Mattis too, along with the situation in Afghanistan. They discussed how the Indo-US relations could be developed into an upward projectile, Baglay said.

In the discussions, there was also a veiled reference to the South China Sea over which China is laying an absolute claim. Without naming China, Modi and Mattis emphasised the need for adhering to the international laws, freedom of navigation, air travel and communication.