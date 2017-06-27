Here’s a list of companies attacked by ransomware Petya
PARIS: A major cyberattack unfolded on Tuesday, striking banks, corporations and infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia before spreading to western Europe and then the United States.
Experts say the virus is a modified version of the so-called Petya ransomware, which hit last year and demanded money from victims in exchange for their data.
A similar virus called WannaCry infected more than 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries last month.
Following is a list of companies and organisations which say they have been a victim of the latest attack:
- Ukraine’s central bank, the National Bank of Ukraine
- Ukrainian bank Oschadbank
- Ukrainian delivery service company Nova Poshta
- Russian state oil giant Rosneft
- Kyivenergo, Kiev power company
- Radiation monitoring system at Chernobyl
- Website of Kiev’s Boryspil international airport
- Danish sea transport company Maersk
- British advertising giant WPP
- French industrial group Saint-Gobain
- US pharmaceutical giant Merck
- Spanish food giant Mondelez
- Spanish global legal firm DLA Piper
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko tweeted a picture of a computer screen showing an error message.
"We also have a network 'down'," Rozenko said on Facebook. "This image is being displayed by all computers of the government."