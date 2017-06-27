PARIS: A major cyberattack unfolded on Tuesday, striking banks, corporations and infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia before spreading to western Europe and then the United States.

Experts say the virus is a modified version of the so-called Petya ransomware, which hit last year and demanded money from victims in exchange for their data.

A similar virus called WannaCry infected more than 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries last month.

Following is a list of companies and organisations which say they have been a victim of the latest attack:

Ukraine’s central bank, the National Bank of Ukraine Ukrainian bank Oschadbank Ukrainian delivery service company Nova Poshta Russian state oil giant Rosneft Kyivenergo, Kiev power company Radiation monitoring system at Chernobyl Website of Kiev’s Boryspil international airport Danish sea transport company Maersk British advertising giant WPP French industrial group Saint-Gobain US pharmaceutical giant Merck Spanish food giant Mondelez Spanish global legal firm DLA Piper

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko tweeted a picture of a computer screen showing an error message.



Rozenko Pavlo the deputy Prime Minister, said "Ukraine #CyberAttack Chaos as national bank, state power provider and airport hit by hackers" pic.twitter.com/8G2aKRuFRY — Anthony Daquin (@AnthonyDaquin) June 27, 2017

"We also have a network 'down'," Rozenko said on Facebook. "This image is being displayed by all computers of the government."