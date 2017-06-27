Russian oil giant Rosneft says hit by 'powerful' cyberattack
Published: 27th June 2017
Last Updated: 27th June 2017 06:51 PM | A+A A- |
MOSCOW: Russian oil giant Rosneft said Tuesday that its servers had suffered a "powerful" cyberattack, as the company is locked in a bitter court fight with the Russian conglomerate Sistema.
"A powerful hacking attack has been carried out against the company's servers," Rosneft said on Twitter, adding that it "hopes" the incident was "not connected to current legal proceedings".