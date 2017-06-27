BEIJING: A second landslide today struck a village in southwestern China which was previously hit by another massive landslide over the weekend in which 15 people were killed and 93 others missing.

The ruins of the massive landslide site was hit by minor secondary slides this morning, local rescue authorities said.

The slides occurred in the flattened village of Xinmo, Maoxian County, Sichuan Province, state run Xinhua news agency reported. Rocks and mud measuring about 100 cubic meters fell.

But no injuries were reported as the area was cordoned off following a landslide warning issued yesterday, the report said.

The massive landslide on early Saturday morning left at least 93 people missing. Over 3,000 rescuers are searching for 93 people still buried under rocks and mud by the first landslide, authorities said.

The landslide engulfed 62 homes in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in the Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba on Saturday morning, blocking a two kilometre section of river and burying 1,600 metres of road.