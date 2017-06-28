MOSCOW: Moscow "assumes" that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet US counterpart Donald Trump during next week's G20 summit in Germany, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We assume that a meeting will take place, given that the two presidents will be in the same town at the same time, same building, even the same room. It wouldn't be normal if they didn't talk," Lavrov told a press conference with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

The G20 leaders will meet in Hamburg, Germany on July 7 and 8.