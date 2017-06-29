BEIJING: The Chinese military today rejected as "extremely irresponsible" Army chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks that India is ready for a "two-and-a-half front war", asking him to "stop clamouring for war".

Rawat had said that India is prepared for security threats posed by China, Pakistan as well as by internal threats.

When asked to respond to Rawat's remarks, the People's Liberation Army spokesman Col Wu Qian said: "Such rhetoric is extremely irresponsible".

"We hope that the particular person in the Indian Army could learn from historical lessons and stop such clamouring for war," he told the media here, amid the military stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim sector of the frontier.

Wu's warning that the Indian Army should learn "historical lessons" is an oblique reference to the 1962 India-China war.

"Indian Army is fully ready for a two and a half front war," Rawat had said recently