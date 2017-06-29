President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017. (File | AP)

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump today promised to lift various restrictions on energy production activities in order to usher in a "golden age of American energy dominance".

Addressing the energy industry heads as well as state and Native American leaders at a White House roundtable, Trump underlined the need to end restrictions on drilling, mining and other energy production activities for America's growth.

"I’m confident that, working together, we can usher in a golden age of American energy dominance and the extraordinary financial and security benefits that it brings to our citizens, not only the Native Americans, but all over the country," Trump told the reporters before the meeting.

During his meeting with a group of energy leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Trump told them that the US was becoming more and more energy-dominant.

However, the president said, there remained, a good deal of energy reserves that were yet untapped.

"Today’s conversation is a chance for these state, local, and tribal leaders to discuss how we can cooperate and support them even more in unleashing these domestic energy reserves," Trump said.

"They’re tremendous reserves that we never appreciated, we never understood, but now we understand them very well," he said. Trump also used the occasion to justify his administration's decision to walk-out from the Paris climate deal, saying it impaired America's aim of energy dominance.

"I don’t want to be energy free, we want to be energy dominant in terms of the world," Trump said.

"From my first day in office, we’ve taken swift action to lift the crushing restrictions on American energy," he said, adding that it had generated employed for the Americans.