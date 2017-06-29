French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech during a press conference as part of his meeting with Morocco's King Mohammed VI in Rabat, Morocco, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. | AP

Europe is firmly committed to upholding the Paris climate accord, France's President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday, voicing hopes that sceptics like US President Donald Trump can be persuaded to change their minds.

Western European leaders meeting in Berlin ahead of next week's G20 summit "reaffirmed their very strong commitment to the Paris accord," said Macron. "I hope that the others can be brought back to their senses," he said.