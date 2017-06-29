COLOMBO: The wife of a former top LTTE leader was today sworn in as a minister in Sri Lanka's northern provincial council.

Ananthi Saseetharan was appointed as the minister of rehabilitation and women's affairs by Chief Minister C V Wigneswaran in the reshuffle of the northern council of ministers.

Saseetharan's husband Velayutham Sasitharan alias Elilan was the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE's) eastern political commissar when the LTTE ran a parallel administration in the North and East provinces.

Saseetharan said she is still looking for justice for her husband whom she claimed had disappeared in the final battle of May 2009 when he had surrendered to the military.

Elilans disappearance was cited by her in many complaints lodged with international rights organisations including the UN Human Rights Council