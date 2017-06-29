WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will hold his first face-to-face with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of next week's G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, the White House said on Thursday.

Trump's National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said Putin would be among the "many world leaders" meeting the US president during the summit, taking place on July 7 and 8.

One of the goals of the president's trip, McMaster said, will be "to develop a common approach to Russia."

"As the president has made clear, he would like the United States and the leaders of the entire West to develop a more constructive relationship with Russia," said Trump's top aide.

"But he also made clear that we will do what is necessary to confront Russia's destabilising behavior."