Next NATO summit in Brussels in mid-2018: Jens Stoltenberg
By AFP | Published: 29th June 2017 09:31 PM |
Last Updated: 29th June 2017 09:31 PM
BRUSSELS: NATO leaders will hold their next summit in Brussels in 2018, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, just weeks after US President Donald Trump berated the allies at this year's meeting for not spending enough on defence.
"I expect the 2018 summit will take place here in Brussels next summer," Stoltenberg told reporters after a defence ministers meeting at NATO headquarters.