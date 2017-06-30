President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday. (Photo | AP)

WASHINGTON: South Korean President Moon Jae-In announced on Friday that Donald Trump would visit Seoul later this year after issuing an invitation to his US counterpart during talks in Washington.

"I also invited President Trump to visit Korea this year -- and he graciously accepted my offer," the newly-elected Moon told reporters in the White House.

"Mr. and Mrs. Trump's visit to Korea will once again demonstrate not only our friendship but also the intimate bond our peoples have come to foster through thick and thin," he said.