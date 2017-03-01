Home World

Former Mexico president suggests Trump build a wall around himself

Vicente Fox made the comments while he jabbed at Trump via Twitter during the president's address Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress.

Published: 01st March 2017 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2017 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump reacts after addressing a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. | AP

President Donald Trump reacts after addressing a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. | AP

By Associated Press

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is urging Americans to stand up to Donald Trump and suggests that the U.S. president build a wall around himself.

As he has done previously, Fox made the comments while he jabbed at Trump via Twitter during the president's address Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress.

Trump did not mention Mexico by name in his speech, but he returned to his promise to build a "great, great wall" along the U.S.-Mexico border and protect American jobs. Trump did not repeat his vow to make Mexico pay for the wall, something that the Mexican government has repeatedly said it will never do.

The Mexican government offered no immediate comment on Trump's speech.

