Republican Hindu Coalition thanks Trump for condemning Kansas attack

President of Republican Hindu Coalition Shalabh Kumar today thanked United States President Donald Trump for condemning the Kansas attack.

Srinivas was tragically shot dead in a Kansas bar by a man, and the entire incident seemed to be a hate crime as the shooter spewed racist comments before shooting. | Express File Photo

By ANI

NEW YORK: President of Republican Hindu Coalition Shalabh Kumar today thanked United States President Donald Trump for condemning the Kansas attack.

“At the beginning of his (President Trump) speech to joint session of the Congress, he has himself condemned these attacks in Kansas. We at Republican Hindu Coalition thank President Trump to make these statements at the appropriate time,” Kumar told ANI in an exclusive conversation.

 He further said Republican Hindu Coalition speaker Newt Ginrich and his daughter Manasvi have worked hard to have the White House a good friend. 

 “She (Deputy Director of Communication Sarah Sanders) said as more facts come to light and it begins to look this was an act of racially motivated hatred. I want to reiterate the President condemns these or any other racially or religiously motivated acts in the strongest terms. They have no place in our country,” Kumar added.

A White House spokesperson has condemned the Kansas shooting, where an Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot to death in an alleged racial attack by a gunman, saying the shooting appears to be “an act of racially motivated hatred.”

