BEIJING: Beijing has strongly reacted to Dalai Lama’s remarks that Chinese hardliners "have no common sense" on the issue of Tibet, saying the latter is a political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the disguise of religion.



“We have said many times that the 14th Dalai Lama is a political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the disguise of religion. Now it seems that he is also an "actor" whose performance can be rather deceptive,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang.



Responding to a question about the Dalai Lama’s interview with the comedian John Oliver, the spokesperson said that the talk show was for entertainment, where the former tried to sound funny and humorous.



Geng said Dalai Lama’s words in the interview were all lies that do not accord with the facts.



John Oliver in the latest 'Last Week Tonight' episode had interviewed Dalai Lama.



Oliver asked Lama if it was likely that he could be the very last Dalai Lama, to which the Tibetan spiritual leader told Oliver it's "very possible" even though he did not give a specific answer.



However, he was quick to give a definitive response when asked if he worries that China would appoint its own Dalai Lama, saying that "May I say so? That's also, you say, one of the foolish acts. Short-sighted. Without using the human brain properly. It's harmful. Our brain usually, you see, [has] the ability to create common sense. The Chinese hardliners, in their brains, that part of the brain is missing."