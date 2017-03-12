Home World

Pakistan to conduct its first national census in 19 years

At least one soldier will accompany each civilian enumerator going from house to house to enlist the number of households and individuals living there, a Pakistan army spokesperson said.

Published: 12th March 2017 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2017 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to conduct its first national census in 19 years for which it will deploy nearly 200,000 troops.     

Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor and Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb addressed a joint conference about preparation for the sixth census, which will be conducted in two phases and will be completed on May 25. The national census will be conducted from Wednesday.

"The census would be conducted with the assistance of over 200,000 troops," Ghafoor said. He said at least one soldier will accompany each civilian enumerator going from house to house to enlist the number of households and individuals living there. The soldiers will not only provide security but help in verification of data collected by the enumerators.

Aurangzeb said that administrative and security arrangements have been made for the population and housing census. "The number of the civilian staff taking part in the census is 118,918. They are all government servants from various departments and thoroughly trained for the job," Aurangzeb said.     She said that the first phase will start from March 15 and conclude on April 15. After a ten-day gap, the second phase will start from April 25 and conclude on May 25. She said that Rs 18.5 billion has been allocated for the census.     

The Minister of State said the holding of the census will help appropriate allocation of funds and other resources at right places. Aurangzeb said that there will be imprisonment of six months and Rs 50,000 fine if wrong information is given.  Islamabad last conducted a census in 1998, which recorded a national population of approximately 180 million at that time.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan census Islamabad Pakistan citizens

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp