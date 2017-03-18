ISLAMABAD: More than 30 terrorists and nine security personnel have been killed in Pakistan since the army launched a major operation last month, the military said on Friday.



The military announced on February 22 the start of the countrywide operation codenamed "Radd-ul-Fasaad", ("Reject Discord"), after a series of terrorist attacks that killed over 100 people in the country.



According to the army's Inter-Service Public Relations, the security forces also foiled a number of terror attacks during the operation, which still continues across the country.



Nine security personnel have lost their lives in the operation.



In one of the major raids, five terrorist were killed on March 7 when they were planning to attack a judicial complex in Swabi, a district in northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.



The intelligence-based operation targeted sleeping cells of the militants who were using their hideouts to facilitate the bombers for terror attacks.



Army spokesman Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor said in a statement earlier that the operation was aimed at "indiscriminately eliminating residual and latent threat of terrorism, consolidating gains of operations made thus far and further ensuring security of the borders."