Rifle, bladed weapons found in Antwerp car: Belgian prosecutor

By AFP

BRUSSELS: Belgian security forces found a rifle as well as bladed weapons in a car driven by a Frenchman who tried to ram a crowd on Thursday in the port city of Antwerp, prosecutors said.

The federal prosecutor's office also said bomb disposal units were on the scene to examine the vehicle.

"Different arms were found in the boot -- bladed weapons, a riot gun (rifle) and a container of liquid that is still unidentified," the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"The suspect is Mohamed R., born on May 8, 1977, of French nationality and a resident of France," the statement said.

The driver sped off after Belgian soldiers, who have been deployed around the country to assist the counter-terrorism fight, tried to stop the car.

"A short while later, a rapid intervention force from Antwerp police was able to stop the car," the statement said.

It was not immediately clear if the car contained any explosives.