Andhra woman, baby found with slit throats in US in suspected hate crime

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In yet another suspected hate crime, a 38-year-old techie from Andhra Pradesh, and her seven-year-old son were found with their throats slit in their home in Burlington, in the State of New Jersey in USA. However, US police are investigating possibilities of a hate crime and took the woman's husband, who is also a software engineer, into custody for interrogation.

Narra Sasikala (38) of Vijayawada wed Narra Hanumantha Rao from Thimmarajupalem in parchur mandal of Prakasam district more than 11 years ago and had been residing in America since then. The couple were working for CTS (Cognizant) and had a son, Anish Sai.

On Friday morning, Hanumantha Rao phoned his parents who live in Thimmarajupalem at around 6 am and informed them that Saisikala and Anish were found in a pool of blood with their throats slit when he returned from office on Thursday evening (US Standard Time). He immediately called the police.

"Immediately thereafter, the local police seized his phone and took him to the police station for questioning. We are trying to contact relatives and friends to ensure that our son does not face any trouble and the bodies of our daughter-in-law and grandson are sent back to India at the earliest," Hanumantha Rao's father Subba Rao told The New Indian Express.

Subba Rao further stated that his daughter-in-law took permission from the CTS authorities to work from home. Minutes after the news, Hanumantha Rao’s family tried to contact the officials at the Indian Embassy in the US with the help of Telugu associations. They also approached Parchur MLA E Sambasiva Rao who assured to take up the issue with higher authorities.

Sources said that the police have yet to confirm whether the killings were a repercussion of hate crimes in America.