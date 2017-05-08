European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker hails French for choosing a European future

By AFP

BRUSSELS: European Commission chief Jean- Claude Juncker today hailed French voters for electing pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron today as their nation's new president.

Félicitations @EmmanuelMacron! Heureux que les Français aient choisi un avenir européen. Ensemble pour une #Europe plus forte et plus juste pic.twitter.com/GWlxKYs4hL — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) May 7, 2017

"Happy that the French chose a European future," Juncker said on Twitter, after Macron defeated far right candidate Marine Le Pen who favoured withdrawing from the European Union.