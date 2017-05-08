European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker hails French for choosing a European future
Jean-Claude Juncker today hailed French voters for electing pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron today as their nation's new president.
Published: 08th May 2017 11:35 AM | Last Updated: 08th May 2017 11:35 AM | A+A A-
BRUSSELS: European Commission chief Jean- Claude Juncker today hailed French voters for electing pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron today as their nation's new president.
Félicitations @EmmanuelMacron! Heureux que les Français aient choisi un avenir européen. Ensemble pour une #Europe plus forte et plus juste pic.twitter.com/GWlxKYs4hL— Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) May 7, 2017
"Happy that the French chose a European future," Juncker said on Twitter, after Macron defeated far right candidate Marine Le Pen who favoured withdrawing from the European Union.