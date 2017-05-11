Home World

Kansas City shooting victim calls 911 after 3 shot to death

City police said in a news release that the surviving victim was "struck in the head" and shot in the back.

By PTI

KANSAS CITY:  A man is under arrest after a shooting victim summoned police to a Kansas home where three bodies were found.     

City police said in a news release that the surviving victim was "struck in the head" and shot in the back yesterday at the home in Kansas City. Officers found two males and one female who had been shot to death.     

Police say officers found the suspect at an address about 11 kilometres from the scene of the shooting. He was taken into custody.     

The statement released early today provides no further information about the suspect or any of the victims, including the survivor's gender and condition.     

Police have not responded to a phone message from The Associated Press. 

