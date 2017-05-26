Taiwan's 'forest bus' charms passengers

Home World

The ordinary single-deck city bus has been converted into a travelling green house decorated with orchids, ginger lilies and a variety of ferns.

Published: 26th May 2017

A passenger takes photos among live vegetation inside the 'forest bus' in Taipei on May 26, 2017. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

TAIPEI: With moss-covered seats and an explosion of lush plants and flowers throughout its interior the "forest bus" offers a fragrant leafy ride for passengers used to crammed public transport in Taiwan's capital. 

The ordinary single-deck city bus has been converted into a travelling green house decorated with orchids, ginger lilies and a variety of ferns and is running on a special route through Taipei, with stops including an art museum, a popular temple and a night market. 

Florist Alfie Lin, who created the temporary installation, said he wanted to bring a touch of nature to commuters' busy routines.

"I hope the public will feel that it's a beautiful and interesting experience," he told AFP.

"They can smell the scent of summer on the bus and see the vibrant green plants to feel messages from nature."

Reactions have been enthusiastic, with passengers queueing to board and expressing hopes that it will become a permanent attraction in Taipei.

For now the toll-free bus is running on a week-long trial, ending Sunday, and takes around 20 passengers.

"I feel happy and relaxed on the bus smelling the flowers and plants. I hope it can become a regular service on a double-decker. It would become something special to Taipei," said housewife Celine Wei.

Museum employee Larry Huang is also a big fan of the bus and has been on it three days in a row.

"There is no rushing on and off like a regular bus. We chat and take photos for each other. I feel like I'm at a party with friends," he said.

