Pakistan summons British envoy over anti-Pakistan slogans

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan today summoned the British High Commissioner here and conveyed its "serious concern" over anti-Pakistan slogans recently displayed on cabs in London.

The Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua called in British envoy Thomas Drew.

She conveyed "serious concern at the display of slogans on London cabs that directly attack Pakistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty".

The FO said the British High Commissioner was informed that Pakistan, in line with the UN Charter, rejects actions and advertisements with malicious content that impinge on "our sovereignty and territorial integrity".

It said the issue was also being raised with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office by Pakistan's High Commissioner in London.

"Pakistan is aware of the intentions of such sinister and malicious campaigns, which should not be allowed on the soil of a friendly country," the FO said.

Details about the offending content were not provided but they seem to be linked with anti-Pakistan banners which appeared in Switzerland in September.

Pakistan had summoned the Swiss ambassador here to protest over the banners which were attributed to a militant group active in restive Balochistan province which is witnessing an armed separatist insurgency.