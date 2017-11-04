Pakistan summons UK envoy after ‘Free Balochistan’ posters appear in London

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday summoned the British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew, over the emergence of 'Free Balochistan’ posters, which it said directly attack its territorial integrity and sovereignty.



Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua called in Drew today to convey Pakistan's serious concern at the display of slogans on London cabs that directly attack Pakistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Pakistan’s Foreign office said in a statement.



“Pakistan is aware of the intentions of such sinister and malicious campaigns, which should not be allowed on the soil of a friendly country,” the statement added.



The posters reading “Free Balochistan” slogans reportedly appeared on vehicles in London earlier on Friday, Pakistan Today reported.



The British envoy was informed that Pakistan, in line with the UN Charter, rejects actions and advertisements with malicious content that impinge on "our sovereignty and territorial integrity."



Pakistan was also raising this issue with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office through its High Commissioner in London.