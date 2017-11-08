Home World

Mike Pence, Ashraf Ghani discuss security situation in Afghanistan

US Vice-President Mike Pence spoke over phone with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and discussed the security situation in the war-torn country, the White House said today.

Published: 08th November 2017 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2017 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US Vice-President Mike Pence spoke over phone with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and discussed the security situation in the war-torn country, the White House said today.

During yesterday's call, the two leaders also discussed the impact of President Donald Trump's South Asia strategy on the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces' morale, as well as the Taliban's view of their battlefield capabilities.

Pence commended the Afghans for their bravery and sacrifices in fighting the insurgency and international terrorists, such as the ISIS and Al-Qaida, the White House said.

"Pence highlighted Kabul's continued engagement and progress on necessary reforms, political inclusion, and preparations for forthcoming elections, all of which are critical to providing greater stability and opportunities for Afghanistan," the White House said in a statement.

"Pence and Ghani reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Afghanistan Mike Pence Ashraf Ghani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp