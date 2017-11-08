Mike Pence, Ashraf Ghani discuss security situation in Afghanistan

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US Vice-President Mike Pence spoke over phone with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and discussed the security situation in the war-torn country, the White House said today.

During yesterday's call, the two leaders also discussed the impact of President Donald Trump's South Asia strategy on the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces' morale, as well as the Taliban's view of their battlefield capabilities.

Pence commended the Afghans for their bravery and sacrifices in fighting the insurgency and international terrorists, such as the ISIS and Al-Qaida, the White House said.

"Pence highlighted Kabul's continued engagement and progress on necessary reforms, political inclusion, and preparations for forthcoming elections, all of which are critical to providing greater stability and opportunities for Afghanistan," the White House said in a statement.

"Pence and Ghani reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan," it said.