Russia's response over US action on RT: Lawmakers approve bill targeting foreign media

Russian lawmakers have unanimously approved a bill allowing the government to register international media outlets as foreign agents.

In this file photo taken dated Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, Russian state-owned television station RT logo is seen at the window of the company's office in Moscow, Russia. (Associated Press)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russian lawmakers have unanimously approved a bill allowing the government to register international media outlets as foreign agents.

Wednesday's move by the parliament's lower house is a rapid quid pro quo response after the Russian state-funded TV channel RT registered with the US Justice Department as a foreign agent after pressure from the US government.

Lawmaker Leonid Levin said the bill will provide a tool for the Justice Ministry to designate international media outlets as foreign agents. Once registered, they will face requirements currently applied to foreign-funded non-governmental organizations.

The bill will go to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin for signing.

U.S. intelligence agencies allege that RT served as a Kremlin tool to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Russia has denied any interference.

