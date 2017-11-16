Home World

UN committee urges Myanmar to give citizenship to Rohingyas 

Thousands of Rohingyas fled their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine state recently to escape a military crackdown. (File | AP)

By Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS: A key U.N. committee has overwhelmingly approved a resolution calling on Myanmar's authorities to end military operations against Rohingya Muslims, ensure their voluntary return from Bangladesh and grant them "full citizenship rights."

The General Assembly's human rights committee approved the resolution sponsored by the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation by a vote of 135-10 with 26 abstentions on Thursday.

Those voting "no" included Myanmar's close neighbour, China, as well as Russia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos.

The resolution now goes to the 193-member General Assembly for a final vote in December where its approval is virtually certain.

Saudi Arabia's U.N. Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi spoke on behalf of the OIC and said "another inhumane scene" of religious hatred is unfolding in Myanmar, forcing nearly 620,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh.

Rohingyas  Myanmar UN committee citizenship

