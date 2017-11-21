Myanmar, Bangladesh to meet on Rohingya crisis

By IANS

NAY PYI TAW: Myanmar and Bangladesh will hold a ministerial meeting on the humanitarian crisis faced by thousands of Rohingya refugees, according to an announcement on Tuesday at the conclusion of the 13th ASEM Foreign Ministers Meeting.



The meeting will take place on Wednesday here, reports Efe news.



Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali, who participated in the ASEM conference, will attend the meeting and, although it has not been officially confirmed, it is likely that the de facto leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, who also occupies the foreign minister's portfolio, will participate in the talk.



Suu Kyi, at a press conference, did not specify the time period needed to reach a bilateral agreement that would allow the return, under safe conditions, of the more than 618,000 members of the Muslim community that have sought refuge in Bangladesh.



When asked, Suu Kyi said an agreement would happen as soon as possible.



The two countries have previously coordinated to solve the crisis but the upcoming meeting, tentatively extending to Thursday, will be the first time the two countries address the issue at the ministerial level.



The UN, as well as the European Union, have repeatedly urged the two countries to initiate talks to resolve the crisis.

