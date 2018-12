By AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday that Myanmar's Rohingya population was being subjected to "ethnic cleansing", accusing the security forces of perpetrating "horrendous atrocities" against the Muslim minority.

"After a careful and thorough analysis of available facts, it is clear that the situation in northern Rakhine state constitutes ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya," Tillerson said in a statement.