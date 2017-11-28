CPEC aims at friendly cooperation, connectivity: Chinese envoy

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, has said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was aimed at facilitating friendly regional cooperation and connectivity.

The ambassador made the remarks at the third CPEC media forum jointly organised by the Chinese Embassy and the Pakistan-China Institute, Xinhua reported.

"CPEC has increasingly showed its impacts and bright future in the region and it will not only bring benefits to the Pakistani people, but will also improve development of the entire region," Yao said.

The ambassador said the Chinese Embassy is expecting to enhance its interaction with Pakistani news outlets as media plays an important role in enhancing understanding between the two countries and their peoples, as well as bilateral relations.

Yao said that with further cooperation between China and Pakistan on the project, which is a significant part of China-Pakistan friendship, the Pakistani people and media will further understand and be more supportive of CPEC.

Chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute, Mushahid Hussain, said the construction of infrastructure, energy supply and development of the Gwadar port under CPEC have already become the new pillars for Pakistan-China friendship in a new era.

"CPEC will facilitate the solidarity of Pakistan and will be a major driving force to Pakistan's prosperity," he added.

At the day-long forum on Monday, representatives from both Chinese and Pakistani media and academia discussed issues of culture and information exchanges and cooperation between news outlets of the two countries.