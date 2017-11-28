Home World

CPEC aims at friendly cooperation, connectivity: Chinese envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, has said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was aimed at facilitating friendly regional cooperation and connectivity.

Published: 28th November 2017 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2017 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

The ambassador made the remarks at the third CPEC media forum. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD:  Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, has said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was aimed at facilitating friendly regional cooperation and connectivity.

The ambassador made the remarks at the third CPEC media forum jointly organised by the Chinese Embassy and the Pakistan-China Institute, Xinhua reported.

"CPEC has increasingly showed its impacts and bright future in the region and it will not only bring benefits to the Pakistani people, but will also improve development of the entire region," Yao said.

The ambassador said the Chinese Embassy is expecting to enhance its interaction with Pakistani news outlets as media plays an important role in enhancing understanding between the two countries and their peoples, as well as bilateral relations.

Yao said that with further cooperation between China and Pakistan on the project, which is a significant part of China-Pakistan friendship, the Pakistani people and media will further understand and be more supportive of CPEC.

Chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute, Mushahid Hussain, said the construction of infrastructure, energy supply and development of the Gwadar port under CPEC have already become the new pillars for Pakistan-China friendship in a new era. 

"CPEC will facilitate the solidarity of Pakistan and will be a major driving force to Pakistan's prosperity," he added.

At the day-long forum on Monday, representatives from both Chinese and Pakistani media and academia discussed issues of culture and information exchanges and cooperation between news outlets of the two countries. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan CPEC China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp