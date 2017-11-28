Home World

Former president Park Geun-Hye's trial to continue without her, says South Korean court

The trial of disgraced former South Korean president Park Geun-Hye will proceed without her, a court said Tuesday, following a hiatus of more than 40 days as she boycotted proceedings.

Published: 28th November 2017 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2017 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye (File photo | AP)

By AFP

SEOUL: The trial of disgraced former South Korean president Park Geun-Hye will proceed without her, a court said Tuesday, following a hiatus of more than 40 days as she boycotted proceedings.

Park, who was ousted earlier this year over a sprawling corruption scandal, has refused to appear for her trial, angry at the court's decision last month to extend her detention by six months.

The ex-president's legal team quit last month over the decision, accusing the court of bias. Park has since refused to cooperate with a team of state-sponsored defence lawyers appointed by the court, and failed to appear for her trial on Monday and Tuesday.

"We have a lot of things to do, including the questioning of many witnesses. Taking into account the limited time... we cannot delay the trial any longer," presiding judge Kim Se-Yoon said Tuesday.

The court-appointed defence lawyers repeatedly sought to interview Park at the detention centre where she is being held, but she refused to see them, the Yonhap news agency said.

Park, 65, submitted a letter to the detention centre on Monday, saying she cannot appear at her trial because of her health problems.

The centre reported to the court that Park has been taking painkillers for back pain and a swollen knee, and has made clear her intention to not appear at the trial. 

Authorities at the detention centre said they were unable to force Park out because of her status as a former president of South Korea.

Park, South Korea's first woman president, was impeached by parliament in December after months of mass protests over accusations of graft and influence-peddling. 

South Korea's constitutional court upheld the decision in March, removing her from office. Her trial started in May.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Korea Park Geun-Hye corruption scandal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp