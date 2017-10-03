No specific threats to other public venues in US after Las Vegas attack: Authorities

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US government today said that there was no specific credible evidence of a threat involving other public venues in the country after at least 59 people were killed and over 500 others injured at a concert in Las Vegas, the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that an increased-level of security in and around public places and events may be experienced as officials take additional precautions. "At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving other public venues in the country," it said.

The shooting was carried out by a lone gunman identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, from a 32nd-floor hotel room on a nearby concert being attended by thousands of people. This is one of the deadliest shooting in modern American history.

The police joined by the FBI is still investigating the case. The FBI office in Las Vegas refuted claims of ISIS taking responsibility for the attack.

"The Department is closely monitoring the situation and working with our federal, state and local partners in responding to and investigating this tragedy," the statement said. Reacting to the mass shooting incident, President Donald Trump said he and the First Lady Melania were praying for every American who has been hurt, wounded or has lost the loved ones in the "terrible" attack.

"We pray for the entire nation to find unity and peace. And we pray for the day when evil is banished, and the innocent are safe from hatred and from fear," he said. "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting," Trump had tweeted earlier.