Home World

Volcanic eruptions behind 'Great Extinction': Study

Volcanic eruptions led to catastrophic environmental changes that led to the disappearance of more than 90 percent of all species on the Earth.

Published: 03rd October 2017 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2017 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW YORK: Massive volcanic eruptions in Siberia may have triggered the Great Permian Extinction about 250 million years ago, according to a study that mapped chemical fingerprints ranging from the Arctic to India.

Researchers from New York University (NYU) in the US found that volcanic eruptions led to catastrophic environmental changes that led to the disappearance of more than 90 per cent of all species on the Earth.

They found a global spike in the chemical element nickel at the time of extinction.

The anomalous nickel most likely came from emanations related to the concurrent huge volcanic eruptions in what is now Siberia, researchers said.

These eruptions are associated with nickel-rich magmatic intrusions - rocks formed from the cooling of magma - that contain some of the greatest deposits of nickel ore on the planet.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, used an Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer, which measures the abundance of rare elements at their atomic level.

Researchers documented anomalous peaks of nickel in regions ranging from the Arctic to India at the time of the Great Permian Extinction - distributions that suggest these nickel anomalies were a worldwide phenomenon.

This new evidence of a nickel fingerprint at the time of the extinctions shows that it was the volcanic upheaval in Siberia that produced intense global warming and other environmental changes that led to the disappearance of more than 90 percent of all species, researchers said.

"The Siberian volcanic eruptions and related massive intrusions of nickel-rich magmas into the Earth's crust apparently emitted nickel-rich volatiles into the atmosphere, where they were distributed globally," said Michael Rampino, a geologist at NYU.

At the same time, explosive interactions of the magma with older coal deposits could have released large amounts of carbon dioxide and methane, two greenhouse gases, which would explain the intense global warming recorded in the oceans and on land at the time of the mass extinctions, researchers said.

"The warm oceans also became sluggish and depleted in dissolved oxygen, contributing to the extinction of many forms of life in the sea," Rampino said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siberia Volcanic eruptions Great Extinction Great Permian Extinction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp