Pakistan Army chief Bajwa chairs marathon meeting over security issues; discuss LoC situation: Report

The issues discussed included the situation along the Line of Control, with top commanders during a marathon meeting in the capital, a media report said.     

Published: 04th October 2017 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2017 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

  He said the army fully supports and stands with police and other law enforcement agencies towards the performance of their role as first responders.  

Pakistan Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa reviewed the security challenges facing the country, including the situation along the Line of Control, with top commanders during a marathon meeting here, a media report said today.     

A special Corps Commanders Conference held yesterday continued for seven hours, according to security officials, the Dawn reported. But in a rare move, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) did not issue any official statement following the marathon special meeting of top military commanders, the report said.     

The meeting focused on the visit of General Bajwa to Kabul where he met Afghan leadership in order to remove misunderstandings and restore trust, sources were quoted as saying by the report.     

The situation at the Line of Control (LoC) and continuous unprovoked firing by Indian security forces were also discussed, it said.     

The conference denied to give a befitting response to the firing by Indian troops targeting the civilian population, the report said.     

The situation in Kashmir was also discussed and the meeting agreed to continue the diplomatic and political support for the Kashmiris' struggle for their right of self-determination, it said. 

Pakistan army Pakistan army chief Pakistan security meet Qamar Javed Bajwa

