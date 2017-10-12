Trump nominates private company's CEO to head US weather agency

Home World

Barry Myers, CEO of AccuWeather was nominated bt the US President to head the government agency that oversees the National Weather Service.

Published: 12th October 2017

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has nominated the CEO of a private weather company to head the government agency that oversees the National Weather Service, an organisation the nominee has at times clashed with.

Barry Myers, who runs the pioneering weather firm AccuWeather, was chosen as undersecretary of Commerce and head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The weather service is part of NOAA.

Last year, Myers told the House Science Committee he had problems with the way NOAA keeps some data private and how it works with competing weather firms.

The union that represents weather service employees has criticised a possible Myers nomination as a conflict of interest.

Meteorologists at other private firms have said Myers could take the agency to new heights.

