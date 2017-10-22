Home World

Indonesia seeks answers from US as top general denied entry

Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo and his wife had planned to leave Indonesia, but were told by their airline that US Customs would deny their entry.

Indonesian Armed Forces Chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo poses for a photo after his swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in Jakarta. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JAKARTA: Indonesia's government is seeking clarification from the U.S. after the Indonesian military chief was denied entry to the country, an official said Sunday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir said the Indonesian Embassy in Washington had sent a diplomatic note to the State Department.

Nasir said the U.S ambassador to Indonesia was not in the country and his deputy has been summoned to provide more information on Monday.

Military spokesman Wuryanto, who goes by one name, said military chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo and his wife had planned to leave Indonesia on Saturday evening but were told by their airline shortly before departure that U.S. Customs would deny their entry.

Nurmantyo had been invited to attend a conference in Washington on extremist organizations by Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Wuryanto said that Nurmantyo, his wife and entourage of four officials had U.S. visas and that Nurmantyo last visited the U.S. in February 2016.

Relations between the U.S and Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, are generally friendly.

Indonesia's military has a checkered human rights record, but Nurmantyo himself has not been accused of rights abuses.

Nasir said any possible Indonesian response will depend on the U.S. explanation.

