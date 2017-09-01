Home World

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticises Trump's stance to end DACA

The DACA programme was established by former US President Barack Obama to shield hundreds of thousands of undocumented youths from deportation.

Published: 01st September 2017 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2017 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Soon after it was reported that US President Donald Trump may roll back the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith have criticised the presidential stance.

The DACA programme was established by former US President Barack Obama to shield hundreds of thousands of undocumented youths from deportation.

The criticism was followed by two separate statements by Nadella and Smith.

"We are deeply concerned by news reports about changes to DACA that are under consideration. These changes would not only negatively impact thousands of hardworking people across the United States, but will be a step backwards for our entire nation," Smith said in a blog post on Thursday.

"Ending DACA will drastically disrupt the lives of these individuals who willingly came forward to register with the federal government. They could lose their jobs and risk deportation," Smith added.

The Microsoft executive also said that this repeal would also have significant economic consequences and it could cost the American economy $460.3 billion in GDP and $24.6 billion in Social Security and Medicare tax contributions over the course of a decade.

He also said that the end to the programme would also result in the country losing talent. Microsoft itself has hired 27 DACA beneficiaries.

"They are software engineers with top technical skills, finance professionals driving our business ambitions forward and retail and sales associates connecting customers to our technologies. Each of them is actively participating in our collective mission to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more," he added.

Soon after Smith's post, Nadella continued in a separate post that the announcement takes him to two things -- "the enduring principles and values that have made the United States what it is, and his own personal story".

"As I shared at the White House in June, I am a product of two uniquely American attributes: the ingenuity of American technology reaching me where I was growing up, fuelling my dreams, and the enlightened immigration policy that allowed me to pursue my dreams," Nadella wrote. 

He added that there was no question that the priority must be to create more jobs and opportunity for every American citizen.

"On top of this, smart immigration can help our economic growth and global competitiveness," Nadella posted. 

According to a report in The Verge, Trump seemed to back away from the suggestion. If reports are accurate, he could now be moving ahead with changes.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satya Nadella Donald Trump Barack Obama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp