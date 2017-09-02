ABU DHABI: Police on Saturday arrested two suspects with 4.2 million captagon tablets from a farm in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The suspects, both from Arab countries, were arrested while attempting to smuggle the drugs hidden under agricultural seedlings on the farm in the Emirates, said police officials.



Lieutenant Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Police Anti-Narcotics Department, said that they had information about these two persons trying to promote captagon tablets for trafficking and selling.



He said the two men were monitored until further investigations confirmed their intention to distribute the narcotics.



"The department coordinated with the General Directorate for Drug Control at the Ministry of the Interior, where a team was formed and a security plan was established leading to the arrest of the two suspects with narcotic pills in their possession," Al Dhaheri said.

