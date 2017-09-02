BEIJING: hinese authorities on Saturday activated a national disaster alert and emergency response mechanism for typhoon Mawar to help in the preparation for relief work.C

Mawar will be the 16th typhoon to hit China this year. It is forecast to make landfall in Guangdong province on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Civil affairs departments in provinces including Fujian and Guangdong should remain on duty around the clock, according to a notice issued by the China National Commission for Disaster Reduction.

The notice asked authorities to publicise forecasts regarding Mawar and its predicted routes to enable residents to move to safe places and ships to return to harbour.

Residents should be informed to stockpile enough daily necessities for one to three days, it added.

