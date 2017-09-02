ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday vowed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will appeal against the decision in the Benazir Bhutto murder case.

Speaking to reporters after Eid prayers in Nawabshah city of Sindh province, Zardari expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict in the murder case of his deceased wife. "We are not satisfied with the verdict, we will appeal against it," he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The former President reached Nawabshah on Friday accompanied by his daughters Bakhtawar and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari. He was welcomed by Sindh law minister Zia Lanjar and other PPP leaders.

In his Eid message, Zardari said the occasion symbolises the willingness to sacrifice for a cause, and urged people to pledge to live and strive for a cause larger than one's own self.

He also felicitated Muslims throughout the world and particularly those in Pakistan. "On this occasion I also call upon my countrymen to remember those who have laid down their lives.. we owe a deep debt of gratitude to them," he added.

The PPP earlier this week rejected the Anti-Terrorism Court's (ATC) decision in the Benazir murder case as "disappointing" and said that it will explore legal options to challenge the decision.

The ATC on Thursday declared former President Pervez Musharraf an absconder in the assassination of former Prime Minister. Five other accused in the case were acquitted while two police officers were jailed for 17 years each.

The party in a statement said that justice was not done in the case, adding that the acquittal of Al Qaeda and Taliban suspects despite evidence was shocking and a victory for the Al Qaeda militants.